Former Indonesian first lady Ani Yudhoyono dies

SINGAPORE: The wife of former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono died on Saturday morning (Jun 1) at the National University Hospital, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

Kristiani Herrawati, 66, better known as Ani Yudhoyono, had been battling blood cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Former Indonesian First Lady Ani Yudhoyono, the wife of former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, passed away late this morning at the National University Hospital in Singapore," said MFA.

"The Singapore Government extends its deepest condolences to Bapak Yudhoyono and family, and to the people of Indonesia, in this time of mourning," said MFA.

Mr Yudhoyono on Friday had expressed his gratitude for the "prayers and support" given by friends to his wife.

"I have watched a video of prayer and support for Ms Ani made by all of you friends," he wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I express my gratitude and am truly touched to watch this video, especially in the days when Ms Ani was struggling to cure her blood cancer," he wrote.

The couple married in 1976 and have two children.