Former Japan PM Abe visits Yasukuni Shrine for war dead

Shinzo Abe gestures as he arrives at the Prime Minister&apos;s official residence in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he arrives at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Saturday (Sep 19), his first visit since December 2013, after refraining from doing so for most of his term to avoid angering China and South Korea.

Abe announced the visit on his official Twitter account along with a photo of himself at the shrine, just days after Yosihide Suga succeeded him as Japan's leader. Abe, who is Japan's longest-serving leader, had stepped down citing health problems.

The shrine is seen by Beijing and Seoul as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression because it honours 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal as well as war dead.

