UMNO divisional chief Jamal Yunos arrested for firearms offence

KUALA LUMPUR: Jamal Yunos, UMNO's Sungai Besar division chief, was arrested on Tuesday (May 22) in the Malaysian state of Selangor.

Jamal was arrested while undergoing treatment in hospital and is under police custody, said Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor.

Advertisement

"Police are investigating him under the Arms Act 1960 for a case which was reported on May 12, 2018," said Mazlan.

He added that Jamal, who was arrested at 1.15pm at the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital, is also being investigated for several other cases.

Jamal, who also leads a pro-Malay group called the "Red Shirts", was previously arrested in October - for smashing about 100 beer bottles with a sledgehammer outside the Selangor state council building.

The Red Shirts group had previously also demonstrated in a pro-government counter rally against the anti-corruption rally, Bersih.



Advertisement