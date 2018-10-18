Former Malaysia DPM Zahid Hamidi arrested by anti-graft agency

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was arrested by the country's anti-graft agency on Thursday (Oct 18).

He faces several charges linked to the alleged misappropriation of funds from Yayasan Akal Budi, a welfare foundation that he chairs.



Dr Ahmad Zahid, who is also president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), has been called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) several times for questioning this year.



Local media have said that he was believed to have abused about RM800,000 (US$197,600) of the foundation’s funds to settle his and his wife’s credit card bills.



In a statement on Thursday, MACC said Dr Ahmad Zahid was arrested at 3.15pm at the agency's headquarters in Putrajaya.



It added that he faces several charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.



He will be charged on Friday at 8am at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

It’s official . Former Dpm Zahid has been put under arrest . Tomorrow he will be charged for a series of offences ranging from abuse of power, CBT & money laundering . pic.twitter.com/2E1Eoc5PKC — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) October 18, 2018

The Bernama news agency said Zahid smiled and waved to the media upon his arrival at the MACC headquarters at around 3pm.

The report added that about 50 supporters had waited by the entrance of the building in a show of solidarity.

