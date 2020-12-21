Former Malaysia minister Tengku Adnan found guilty of RM2 million graft charge

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor on Monday (Dec 21) was sentenced to 12 months' jail after being convicted of graft for accepting RM2 million (US$494,000) from a businessman four years ago.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt against Tengku Adnan, who turned 70 on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tengku Adnan, better known as Ku Nan, was Minister of Federal Territories in 2016 when he accepted RM2 million from businessman, Chai Kin Kong, who is director of Aset Kayamas.

The money was given via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas before it was deposited into a CIMB account owned by Tadmansori Holdings, which Tengku Adnan has an interest in and is known to Aset Kayamas as being related to his official duties.

In his decision, Justice Mohamed Zaini ruled that there was no evidence to show that Tengku Adnan withdrew RM2 million from Tadmansori's account to pay the expenses of the Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar by-elections.

“It is undoubtedly apparent that the RM2 million remain in Tadmansori's account for the accused's benefit and not to pay for the two by-elections. He had used Tadmansori as a facade for his crime,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I find the accused guilty and convict him on the charge," he added.

The court stood down for 45 minutes to enable the prosecution and the defence to prepare submissions on mitigation before the judge imposed the sentence on the accused.

In addition to the jail time, Tengku Adnan was also fined RM2 million.

Tengku Adnan could have faced up to two years’ jail under the charge.