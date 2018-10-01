Former Malaysia national badminton player Tan Chee Tean dies in road crash

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysia national shuttler, Tan Chee Tean, was killed in a road accident on Saturday (Sep 28) in the Czech Republic.



The 24-year-old was on his way to Austria in his vehicle when the accident occurred.



He was participating in the mixed doubles as an independent player in the Czech Republic International Challenge tournament.



According to a statement issued by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), Tan had enjoyed a six-year stint with BAM in 2012 before leaving the national setup in February this year.



“I am extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tan. He was a special young talent, capable of playing in both mixed doubles and men’s doubles.



"His untimely demise is a huge loss not to only his family but also to the badminton fraternity. The thoughts of everyone at BAM are with his family and friends at this very difficult time,” said BAM President, Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

