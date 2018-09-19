Former Malaysian foreign minister Anifah Aman quits UMNO after party leaders attend PAS meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Anifah Aman on Wednesday (Sep 19) became the second former minister from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to announce he was quitting Malaysia’s ex-ruling party after its top leaders attended the general assembly of the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

The member of parliament for Kimanis, who served as foreign minister in the previous Barisan Nasional government, said his resignation from the party he had served for more than 25 years was effective immediately.

“Yes, I have quit UMNO. It is with immediate effect,” he told Bernama.

Asked for the reason of his resignation, Anifah said that he will call a press conference on the matter "soon”.

UMNO leaders, including president Zahid Hamidi, attended PAS' annual general meeting on Saturday, in a move seen to foreshadow a potential formal alliance down the road.

On Tuesday, former international trade and industry minister Mustapa Mohamed announced his resignation after 40 years in UMNO, saying that he did not agree with the party’s direction.

“My political principle is that UMNO should be inclusive, moderate and a party that takes the middle path,” Mustapa said in a statement.

After their unprecedented defeat in the May general election, analysts say UMNO would need to court fellow opposition party PAS to consolidate support from the ethnic majority, the Malays, if they wanted to have a fighting chance at power again.

UMNO won 54 parliamentary seats while PAS has 18 out of the 222 seats nationwide. Both control two states each, with Terengganu and Kelantan under PAS, and Pahang and Perlis under UMNO.

PAS, however, is known for a more conservative brand of Islam - defending for instance the controversial decision to cane two Muslim women in front of an audience for attempting lesbian sex in Terengganu.

The chorus of unhappiness among so-called progressive members of UMNO has been growing ever since the party’s defeat, with former youth and sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin leading the choir.

In a tweet after Mustapa’s resignation, he blamed UMNO president Zahid Hamidi for attending the PAS annual general meeting and losing “a leading light of our party”.

I have been vocal in cautioning my party against this alliance with PAS. And I bore the brunt of attacks from within. Now, we have lost a leading light of our party. A brilliant and good man. This is on you, Mr Presiden. — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) September 18, 2018

One analyst says this adds to speculation of more exits to come, including Khairy’s.

“There are a segment of UMNO members who are making statements that are going against the party’s policies or these statements could be made using internal party channels,” said Associate Professor Awang Azman Awang Pawi of University Malaya’s Academy of Malay Studies.

“Yet, we see that these statements could be made this way (publicly) because they want to be fired, rather than them exiting UMNO. When they’re fired, they’ll be viewed as heroes and be supported by the people”.

In a tweet on Sep 18, however, Mr Khairy told a follower he did not want to be fired but wanted to contest for the presidency in 2021. He had run and lost earlier this year.



Pak Cik salah faham. Saya tak mahu dipecat. Saya nak bertanding jawatan Presiden tahun 2021. Presiden UMNO. — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) September 18, 2018

Even so, Assoc Prof Awang Azman said he believed there may be a group of UMNO members who will be accepted into Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

“We can perhaps see to that Mahathir is not happy with the performance of his Cabinet," he said.

"There is a big possibility that he will take those from UMNO into Bersatu, and then they could be offered positions in government-linked companies or politics”

Mahathir himself left UMNO after alleging it had developed a culture of corruption and abuse of power stoked by former president and prime minister Najib Razak, who is embroiled in a scandal involving state investment firm 1MDB.

On Tuesday, Mahathir reportedly said Mustapa would have to show he’s different before they would consider accepting him into the ruling coalition’s fold.

Meanwhile, UMNO president Zahid has defended closer ties with PAS - even amidst unhappiness from its coalition mate, the Malaysian Chinese Association.

“They understand that this cooperation is political cooperation for issues to do with religion, Islam specifically, but we have never abandoned our respect for other religions and this has always been our principle,” he said at a news conference after the PAS annual general meeting on Saturday.

UMNO meets later this month for their own annual general assembly, where all these issues will likely be brought up for debate.