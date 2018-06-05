Rosmah Mansor, wife of former PM Najib, gives statement at Malaysia's anti-graft agency

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, arrived for questioning on Tuesday (Jun 5) at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya.



She was called in by the country's anti-graft authorities to assist in their probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary SRC International.



MACC issued a notice to Rosmah last Friday to be at its headquarters at 11am to give a statement. The notice was handed over by an MACC officer at Rosmah and Najib's residence in Jalan Langgak Duta, said a source at the anti-graft body.



Several MACC officers were also seen leaving the residence with a bag believed to contain documents taken from the residence.



Najib, defeated in a stunning election loss last month by his mentor-turned-rival, Mahathir Mohamad, has become the subject of a money-laundering probe. He and Rosmah have been barred from leaving the country.



Najib also gave statements to MACC last month about a suspicious transfer of US$10.6 million to his bank account.

SRC International was set up in 2011 by the previous Barisan Nasional government and was a unit of the scandal-plagued sovereign fund 1MDB before it was placed under the Finance Ministry in 2012.

