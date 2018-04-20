Former Malaysian reality TV contestant jailed for abusing stepdaughter

PETALING JAYA: A former Malaysian reality TV show contestant was sentenced to 14 days' jail and fined RM5,000 (US$1,284) on Friday (Apr 20) for abusing his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

Mohammad Azri Abdullah, 31, had dipped the girl’s hands in a pot of hot water, after she refused to admit to taking chocolates which had gone missing.

The incident happened on May 5, 2016. Azri, who featured in season 9 of Akademi Fantasia, claimed trial last year but changed his plea to guilty on Thursday as the trial was about to begin.

In mitigation, Azri’s lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin asked the court to impose a fine or bond of good behaviour rather than imprisonment. He said his client was a good father who loved his three children, including two stepchildren, and that his action was unintentional.

The lawyer said the victim had a history of eczema so the injuries were not totally due to the hot water.

However, deputy public prosecutor V V Suloshani urged the court to impose a custodial sentence, arguing that Azri had tortured and caused suffering to the victim who had to be hospitalised for 19 days. A doctor had classified her injuries as severe.

"If the victim had a skin problem, all the more should the accused have taken due care of her instead of being so heartless,” said the prosecutor, adding that the accused took a rather long time - more than a year - to plead guilty.

After sentencing, while Azri was still in the dock, his mother, wife and children, including the victim, rushed towards him.

His mother held on to him, crying: “They will beat him up, they will beat him up. Don’t go! Don’t go! He has to send his children to school, bath them, feed them. People don’t know!” Police had to intervene and calm her down.

Azri has a daughter with his wife of three years who has a daughter and son from a previous marriage.