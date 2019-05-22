Malaysian King’s father, former Pahang ruler, dies

KUANTAN: Former Pahang ruler Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah died on Wednesday morning (May 22).

The former ruler, who is the father of Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, died in the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 8.50am, Pahang Chief Minister Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said in a statement.

Advertisement

“With profound grief and sadness, I hereby announce the death of Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar Ri'ayatuddin Al Muadzam Shah in the morning of Wednesday, May 22, which is also the 17th day of Ramadan 1440 Hijrah,” said the chief minister.

“Hence, I call on all the people to pray for the soul of Paduka Ayahanda to be blessed by Allah and be placed among the martyrs,” he said.

Sultan Ahmad Shah, 88, ascended the throne of Pahang on May 7, 1974. He also served as the seventh king of Malaysia from 1979 to 1984.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been ill for some time.

On Jan 15, he abdicated in favour of Sultan Abdullah, paving the way for the latter to be elected as Malaysia’s king.

Sultan Abdullah ascended the throne as Malaysia's king on Jan 31 for a five-year term.