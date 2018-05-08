Former party boss in China's Chongqing city jailed for life for graft

A Chinese court has sentenced Sun Zhengcai, the former Communist Party boss of the southwestern city of Chongqing, to life in prison for corruption, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

BEIJING: A Chinese court has sentenced Sun Zhengcai, the former Communist Party boss of the southwestern city of Chongqing, to life in prison for corruption, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

Sun, 54, who in April admitted to taking bribes of more than 170 million yuan (US$27 million), is the latest former official taken down in President Xi Jinping's war on graft.

Advertisement

Xinhua said Sun accepted the Tianjin intermediate court's decision and would not appeal.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)