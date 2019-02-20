Former PR chief to ex-prime minister Najib Razak charged with money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR: A former media adviser to ex-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been charged on Wednesday (Feb 20) with two counts of money laundering of more than RM14 million (US$3.2 million).



British national Paul Stadlen, who was an adviser to the former PM, was not in court when the charges were brought against him.

Advertisement

The prosecution, conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), sought for an arrest warrant against Stadlen.



He reportedly left the country soon after the general election in May last year that unseated the Barisan Nasional government which Najib led.

CHARGES

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stadlen is accused of ordering a series of payments from an account of a client of the law firm, Hafarizam Wan Aisha Mubarak, to several individuals and companies.

The 27 transactions, which amounted to RM8,111,322, were made between June and December 2014, the first charge alleged. The monies were said to be proceeds of money laundering activities linked to state investment fund 1MDB.



The second charge accused Stadlen of ordering 16 transactions from the same client of the legal firm between January and August 2015. The money, which amounted to RM6,139,078, was paid to individuals and companies, the court heard.



The legal firm concerned was helmed by UMNO lawyer Hafarizam Harun.



Stadlen headed public relations firm Apco Malaysia, and reportedly helped Najib in his publicity campaigns.



Last November, the MACC said that it was looking for Stadlen to help with the 1MDB probe.



If found guilty, Stadlen can be jailed up to five years or fined up to RM5 million or both.



(Additional reporting by Melissa Goh)