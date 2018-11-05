Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman arrested, to face corruption charges

PUTRAJAYA: Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Monday (Nov 5).

The MACC said in a statement that it had received consent from the Attorney-General's Chambers to charge Musa, who was detained at MACC headquarters at 10.05am.

Advertisement

“Subsequently, Musa will face several charges under the Anti-Corruption Act (ACA) 1997,” the MACC said.

The anti-graft agency added Musa will be taken to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 2pm to face the charges.

JUST IN: The MACC confirms it arrested former Sabah Chief Minister Musa Aman this morning. He will face several charges under anti-graft laws at 2pm. pic.twitter.com/ZfFCZwoyea — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) November 5, 2018



