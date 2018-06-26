Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman breaks silence over absence, says he’s in UK

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and former chief minister Musa Aman broke his silence on Tuesday (Jun 26) over his absence and confirmed that he is in the United Kingdom for medical and other personal reasons.

He also said in a statement that he had left Malaysia “perfectly lawfully” on May 16.

Malaysia’s Immigration director-general Mustafar Ali on Jun 1 had said that there were no records of Musa leaving the country.

Malaysian authorities have been seeking Musa to help in investigations connected to a police report made by Sabah’s head of state, Juhar Mahiruddin, over alleged criminal intimidation.

Mustafar added that Musa had been blacklisted from leaving the country and would be considered to have committed an offence if found overseas.



In his statement, Musa said that he was willing to assist the authorities and that he had made that clear to the Sabah police commissioner.

On the various statements and reports in recent days that claimed he had left Malaysia illegally or that he had illegally entered the United Kingdom, Musa said: "The inference is that I have become a fugitive and am making myself deliberately unavailable to the authorities with regard to investigations into events at Istana Negeri on the night of May 10 and into associated matters."

Musa added that he has also initiated proceedings in the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak against what he described as “unconstitutional acts” following his swearing-in as the chief minister of Sabah.

"I have already commenced proceedings in the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak seeking orders against both the (head of state) of Sabah and Shafie Apdal as a consequence of … unconstitutional acts by the head of state following his swearing-in of myself as the chief minister.

"He (head of state) improperly asked me to resign within 48 hours, declined to sign the Instrument of Appointment, and purported to swear in Shafie Apdal as the chief minister whilst I was still in office,” Musa said.

Musa was sworn in as the chief Minister of Sabah at Istana Negeri on May 10 after the Sabah Barisan Nasional coalition secured a simple majority, enabling him to form the government.

However, he lost the simple majority when a Barisan Nasional component party and several United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) assemblymen jumped ship and supported the then-opposition.



This made way for Mohd Shafie, who heads Parti Warisan Sabah, to be sworn in as the chief minister on May 12.