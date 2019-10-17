Four dead after quake strikes Philippines' Mindanao region

MANILA: Three children were among four people killed after a powerful earthquake hit the southern Philippines, authorities said on Thursday (Oct 17).

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck the Mindanao region, which makes up the southern third of the Philippines, on Wednesday night.



On Thursday morning, local authorities confirmed four people had been killed but said the death toll was not expected to rise significantly with no casualties reported in Mindanao's major cities.

A store owner guards the remains of his store amidst debris after the quake. (Photo: AFP/Manman Dejeto)

Two of the children reported killed were in houses that collapsed, while a mother and her five-year-old son died after being buried in a landslide, local authorities told AFP.



The earthquake also shook Davao City, the home town of President Rodrigo Duterte and among the most populous cities in the country.

The quake struck 69km north-northwest of the city of General Santos, Mindanao at 7.37pm local time, the United States Geological Survey said.

The epicentre was about 80km southwest of central Davao.

"We felt a very strong jolt and there was a blackout. I saw people rushing down. We were panicking, heading to the exit," said Naru Guarda Cabaddu, a hotel consultant visiting Kidapawan City between the epicentre of the quake and Davao.



The Philippines is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.



"I was driving back home when I felt a very powerful shake. I stopped and saw people and patients running out of the hospital," Raprap Rafael, a resident of Kidapawan City, told Reuters.

A community at the foot of a mountain had to evacuate because of more than 200 aftershocks, Psalmer Bernalte, a Kidapawan city disaster official, told CNN.

