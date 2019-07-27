Four killed in Philippines quake: Police

MANILA: Four people were killed and at least nine injured when twin earthquakes struck islands in the northern Philippines early Saturday (Jul 27), police said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quakes measured 5.9 and 4.5 in magnitude, and struck at around 8am local time.

Both tremors hit the province of Batanes, a group of sparsely populated islets north of the nation's largest Luzon island. Images in Philippine media showed collapsed buildings and cracked roads.

More to follow.