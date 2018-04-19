Four Malaysia cops arrested for alleged involvement in drug deal with Gang 36

SEREMBAN, Malaysia: Four policemen, including a senior officer, have been arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (SOSMA), on suspicion of their involvement in a drug deal with one of the country's most notorious gangs.

The four policemen are also being investigated for their connection to the discovery of skeletal remains believed to belong to five murder victims.

“The police will not compromise with officers and policemen involved in crime and abetting criminals. We do not want a black sheep in our team and tarnishing our image," said Negeri Sembilan police chief Noor Azam Jamaluddin at a press conference.

The four officers, who were from the Negeri Sembilan and Pahang Police Contingent headquarters, were arrested on Apr 6 and will be remanded for 28 days until May 4.

The officers are aged between 27 and 41.

“The officers were believed to be involved in a drug deal with Gang 36, but they were tested negative for drugs," Mr Noor said.

Mr Noor added that the officers would also be investigated in connection with human bone fragments and skeletal remains found in Bukit Galena and Sungai Gadut on Apr 11 and 13.

“The skeletal remains were believed to be connected to several murder cases reported in the state in 2014 and 2015 and we also believed that there were at least five victims murdered by the Gang 36 members.

“Police found human bone fragments and ashes, believed to be of two murder victims in Sungai Gadut, and the skeletal remains of three other murder victims were found buried in Bukit Galena,” he said.

Mr Noor said the police were awaiting reports from the chemistry department to identify the victims.

“We have opened investigation papers under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said, adding that 35 members of Gang 36, aged between 20 and 40s, had been arrested so far in the special operation.