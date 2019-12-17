Four men arrested for impersonating police, extorting money from foreigners in Malaysia

KEPALA BATAS, Penang: Four men have been arrested for pretending to be police officers and extorting money from foreigners in Malaysia.

The suspects were arrested after a police patrol team spotted a Honda City car being driven in a suspicious manner at 11.30pm Taman Mesra, Jalan Bagan Lalang, Butterworth on Saturday (Dec 14), said Seberang Perai Utara District police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor.

Three of the men are from Negeri Sembilan and the other from Perak.

Police seized the car, a vest bearing the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) logo and a walkie talkie.

"Investigation showed the modus operandi of the four suspects, aged between 19 and 36, is to pretend to be policemen to target foreigners without any valid documents before extorting money from them," Noorzainy said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“The four men had demanded money from over 30 foreigners, including one who had paid RM50,000 (US$12,070) to the gang. The suspects will instruct victims to enter the car and blackmail them to pay cash otherwise they will be brought to the police station.”

According to Noorzainy, investigations showed that the suspects surveyed areas with a large number of foreigners and carried out their activities at night or in the early morning to avoid police detection.

"The suspects would wait until the foreign nationals returned home after work at night and follow them to their house before demanding money.

“Police are also investigating whether the suspects are involved in similar activities in other districts in Penang as well as other states," he said.

Noorzainy said the suspects, who were unemployed, also tested positive for drugs and have been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 170 of the Penal Code for impersonating a public servant.