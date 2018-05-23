Four more killed on sixth day of India-Pakistan border clash

SRINAGAR: A mortar and gunfire battle between Indian and Pakistani forces along part of their Kashmir frontier killed four more civilians on Wednesday (May 23), police said, taking the death toll in the six-day confrontation to 15.

Since last Friday nearly 40,000 residents have fled the 200 kilometre-long (125 mile) conflict zone, between the Jammu region in India-administered Kashmir and Pakistan's Punjab province.

Advertisement

Indian authorities have closed all schools within five kilometres of the border and have lodged panicked residents in camps away from the guns.

The Indian and Pakistan militaries held talks this week but failed to calm one of the deadliest flare-ups this year.

"Four residents were killed and 30 were injured in the Pakistani firing," Indian Kashmir's director-general of police, Shesh Paul Vaid, told AFP, giving the toll from the latest night of shelling.

On Tuesday an Indian soldier and an eight-month-old baby were killed. Nine people on either side of the border died on the first day of hostilities, just before a visit to Kashmir by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"People are helping each other to flee. Police are also helping in evacuating vulnerable border residents," Vaid said.

Another police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity described the flare up as a "war-like situation" in the affected districts of Samba, RS Pura, Akhnoor and Arnia.

The border where the clashes broke out is not disputed between the two nations, even though both lay claim to all of Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947.

Pakistan Rangers and Indian Border Security Force officers spoke by telephone on Monday. The rival militaries often accuse each other of initiating battles in violation of a 2003 border ceasefire.