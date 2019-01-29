Four people dead after second Bali landslide

DENPASAR, Indonesia: Four people have died after a landslide buried a house in Bali early Tuesday (Jan 29) morning.

Heavy rains caused a landslide at Mengening Village in northern Bali at about 5am, Bali's disaster mitigation agency (BPBD Bali) said on its website.



The incident killed a 33-year-old farmer, his 27-year-old wife and their two children, aged nine and five. The family were all asleep when the landslide happened.

The farmer's mother was the first to find out about the incident, BPBD Bali added.

“The landslide was triggered by continuous and heavy downpours,” said BPBD Bali spokesman I Made Rentin, as quoted by Antara news agency.



The BPBD said it is working to strengthen the area around the landslide with sacks of sand, rocks and soil to prevent further landslides that would damage surrounding houses.

It added it was preparing 1,500 plastic sacks for the enhancement works.

A medical team from the agency attended to 16 people, including the victims' family members and neighbours who were traumatised by the incident.



On Sunday, two people were killed and 12 others injured after a six-metre cliff collapsed on a house following heavy rains in the Ban village in eastern Bali.



Last week, at least 68 people were killed and nearly 7,000 forced to take refuge in emergency shelters after floods, landslides and a tornado battered the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, authorities said on Sunday.

Rescue teams are still looking for seven people, while 47 people were also injured during the devastation that saw a dam overflow after heavy rains, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BPBN).

More than 5,000 homes had been submerged with scores of bridges, schools and places of worship damaged, as well as thousands of acres of rice paddies destroyed.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said on Sunday that high-intensity rain and strong winds will continue to the end of January 2019, including in Jakarta, Banten and West Java.



The public is advised to be prepared for possible floods and landslides caused by the weather.

