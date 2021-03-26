Four shot dead in Bangladesh after anti-Modi protests turn violent

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: At least four people were killed in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday (Mar 26) after police fired rubber bullets at protesters during a demonstration against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police official said.



"We had to fire teargas and rubber bullets to disperse them as they entered a police station and carried out extensive vandalism," Rafiqul Islam, the police official, told Reuters.



Four of those killed were members of Hefazat-e-Islam, a hardline Islamist group. "We got four bodies here. They are all hit with bullets,” a police inspector at Chittagong’s Medical College Hospital said.



The police inspector added that at least four other demonstrators were critically injured but did not say who opened fire.



An official said up to 1,500 supporters of Hefazat-e-Islam attacked the police station chanting anti-Modi slogans.



The group’s spokesman accused police of opening fire on “peaceful” demonstrators.



"There were 5,000 protesters. They were all Hefazat-e-Islam supporters and they were mostly students. They were protesting Modi's visit and police actions against demonstrators in Dhaka," he said.



Protests against Modi's visit had also flared in the capital Dhaka, where dozens of people, including two journalists, were injured in clashes with police, witnesses said.



Activists from Islamist groups clash with police as they protest against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhaka AFP/Munir Uz zaman

Hefazat-e-Islam aside, many Bangladeshis have been staging protests over the last few days against Modi's visit.



Clashes occurred at the elite state-run Dhaka University on Thursday evening, when pro-government student activists allegedly beat dozens of anti-Modi student protesters.



50TH ANNIVERSARY



The violence has overshadowed Bangladesh's celebrations of 50 years of independence from Pakistan.



The former East Pakistan emerged as a new nation in 1971 after a brutal war also involving India.



For decades, the nation was ravaged by famines, coups and natural disasters. In recent years, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it has boomed economically with GDP per head more than quadrupling since 2000.



But the human rights situation has deteriorated sharply, activists say.



"The Bangladesh government should not be enabled to use this celebratory moment to lay the groundwork for another 50 years of rights violations, or to hide its abuses by presenting itself on the world stage at variance with how it acts against its own citizens," a joint statement by nine rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, said.