French teacher accused of buying sex with teen boys arrested in Bangkok: Report

BANGKOK: A 51-year-old French man accused of buying sex with teenage boys has been arrested in Bangkok, local media reported on Wednesday (Feb 6).

According to The Nation, the suspect, who is thought to have worked as a French language teacher in Singapore, was arrested in a hotel room in Soi Inthamara 47 near the Phaya Thai district on Monday.

The suspect was alleged to have approached boys aged between 13 and 15 at the Huay Kwang Stadium, and asked them to have sex with him.

He was caught after a father complained that his teenage son had gone missing. Tracking the missing boy led police to the hotel, where they found the suspect with two other boys aged 14.

At the hotel, police also found a computer with pornographic material, hard disks, cameras, a tripod, condoms, as well as packs of Kamagra oral jelly which is used to treat erectile dysfunction.

They also found a video of the suspect having sex with a teenage boy.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Singapore's Ministry of Education for comment.