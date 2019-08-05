Fresh clashes in Hong Kong as strike brings city to standstill

HONG KONG: Riot police fired tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong on Monday (Aug 5) afternoon as the financial hub was shaken by a general strike that brought parts of the city to a standstill.

The latest clashes occurred in the working class district of Wong Tai Sin with police launching multiple volleys of tear gas to clear hundreds of demonstrators from a main road, AFP reporters on scene said.

The Hong Kong government said in a news release that a large group of protesters were surrounding the Tin Shui Wai Police Station and "hurling stones" at police officers, posing a serious safety threat to members of the public.

"After repeated and futile warnings, in face of the situation, Police deployed tear gas and minimum force to disperse protesters outside the Tin Shui Wai Police Station," the statement said.



In an update on Twitter, the Hong Kong police also said that a large number of demonstrators have gathered at Lung Cheung Road and Wong Tai Sin to block roads and throw debris at police officers.

The police said that they also repeatedly warned the demonstrators to stop the "illegal acts" and used tear gas and the "least force" to disperse the crowd.

Members of the public were also advised to leave the area and residents in the vicinity were urged to stay indoors and close their windows.

警方呼籲在場人士及附近街道的市民立即離開。



警方也提醒附近一帶居民留意情況，如有需要，應關好窗戶，並留在室內安全地方。 — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) August 5, 2019





This story is developing, please refresh for updates.