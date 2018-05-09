Pakatan Harapan has crossed 112-mark for majority in Parliament: Mahathir

SELANGOR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has claimed that opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan has won 112 seats - enough to form the government.

"We will need 112 seats and we would win. It would seem we have practically achieved that figure," he said at a press conference held in Selangor on Wednesday night (May 9).

He claimed that the opposition has captured six key states: Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Kedah.

Mahathir also claimed that the election commission is delaying official announcements about the results.

"It would seem that in many of the constituencies the counting has actually finished, but the officer concerned refused to sign Form 14. Because of that, the official announcement cannot be made," he said. "It is likely there's some hanky-panky being done in order to frustrate the wishes of the people."

"By now we should know who is winning and who is losing. But there is a deliberate attempt to delay by not signing," Mahathir added.

Shortly after Mahathir spoke, the Election Commission announced that he had won the seat of Langkawi in Kedah with 44.4 per cent of the votes.

His opponents - Barisan Nasional's Nawawi Ahmad and PAS' Zubir Ahmad - took 23.6 per cent and 12.9 per cent of the votes respectively.

