23 injured in bus crash near Genting Highlands

BENTONG, Pahang: Twenty-three people, including 16 Chinese tourists, suffered minor injuries when a bus collided with a car near Genting Highlands on Friday night (Apr 6).

The accident occurred at around 7.20pm as both vehicles were descending from the popular casino and resort area, according to Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Department chief Yusri Abdullah Sani.

Both vehicles were descending from Genting Highlands when the accident occurred. (Photo: Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Department)

"The brakes of the bus failed, causing it to rear-end the Honda in front, before skidding and crashing into the road barrier.

"However, we are still investigating the cause of the accident," he said.

Fourteen female and two male Chinese tourists, a tour guide and bus driver were taken to Selayang Hospital for treatment.

The Honda car driver and his four female passengers were also taken to the same hospital, he said, adding that eight ambulances were deployed.