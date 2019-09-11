German ambassador summoned by Beijing over Wong visit: Chinese envoy

Asia

German ambassador summoned by Beijing over Wong visit: Chinese envoy

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong faces photographers before holding a press conference in Berlin
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong faces photographers before holding a press conference at the Bundespressekonferenz, on Sep 11, 2019 in Berlin. (Photo: AFP/Michele Tantussi)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BERLIN: China has summoned the German ambassador in Beijing following a meeting between Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and Germany's foreign minister, Beijing's envoy in Berlin said on Wednesday (Sep 11).

"The ambassador was summoned in Beijing by the foreign ministry," China's ambassador to Germany Wu Ken told reporters after Wong met German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Monday.

READ: My town is the new Cold War's Berlin: Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong

"What I can say is how big the disappointment is on the Chinese side, and we protest very strongly. This incident will have a very negative impact on the bilateral relationship."

Source: AFP/ga

Tagged Topics

Bookmark