German ambassador summoned by Beijing over Wong visit: Chinese envoy

BERLIN: China has summoned the German ambassador in Beijing following a meeting between Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and Germany's foreign minister, Beijing's envoy in Berlin said on Wednesday (Sep 11).

"The ambassador was summoned in Beijing by the foreign ministry," China's ambassador to Germany Wu Ken told reporters after Wong met German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Monday.

"What I can say is how big the disappointment is on the Chinese side, and we protest very strongly. This incident will have a very negative impact on the bilateral relationship."