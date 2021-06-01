Giant panda Liang Liang gives birth to third cub at Malaysia's national zoo

KUALA LUMPUR: Giant panda Liang Liang gave birth to her third cub on Monday (May 31) at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre at Malaysia's national zoo in Selangor.



The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) said the cub, born at 8.30pm, is the third for Liang Liang and her partner Xing Xing since they arrived in Malaysia in 2014.

The first cub, Nuan Nuan, was born on Aug 18, 2015, and the second cub, Yi Yi, was born on Jan 14, 2018.

"The gender of this baby panda is not known, as it is still under the care of its mother and cannot be approached. The Zoo Negara staff will continue to monitor Liang Liang and her cub for the next 24 hours," authorities said.



Perhilitan said the cub's birth is another success for the Giant Panda Conservation Centre, set up under the Giant Panda International Conservation Cooperation Agreement Programme inked between Malaysia and China in 2012.

Malaysia received Liang Liang and Xing Xing from China on May 21, 2014, to symbolise the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The pair is on loan to Malaysia for 10 years.

