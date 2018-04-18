Giraffe dies in Chinese zoo after getting stuck between tree branches

KUNMING: A zoo giraffe in Kunming in China's Yunnan province has died after getting its neck trapped between tree branches.

Zoo officials said the 10-year-old animal, named Hairong, was trying to use the tree to scratch an itch when it got stuck on Monday (Apr 16), reported Xinhua news agency.

Zoo keepers and vets rushed to rescue him, using a chainsaw to remove the branches.

The distressing incident was filmed by a visitor. It shows the moment the giraffe collapses to the ground once he was finally freed.

He could not move his limbs, a sign of stress, and later died of heart and lung complications, reported Xinhua.



Among the four giraffes in Kunming Zoo, Hairong was the tallest. He had been living at the zoo for five years and often used the tree as a scratching post.



The zoo will conduct checks on all the animal enclosures to prevent such tragedies from happening again.