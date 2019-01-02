Give Mahathir space to lead Malaysia as interim prime minister: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday (Jan 2) that Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad must be given the space to lead the government for the duration that had been agreed upon.

On Sunday, Dr Mahathir had reiterated that he must abide by his promise to only serve as an interim prime minister despite the calls for him to continue to hold the post until the next general election.



“Met with the PM @chedetofficial (Mahathir) for an hour. Tun M must be given the space to lead the government for the duration that we agreed upon," tweeted Anwar.

“He has the full support of PH (Pakatan Harapan)," he added.



Anwar also revealed that he and Mahathir had agreed on the same strategies regarding Singapore and their focus on the economy, especially with regard to poverty and inequality.

Singapore and Malaysia are currently locked in a dispute over territorial waters and airspace.



Anwar, who is the designated successor of Mahathir, shared that he also discussed with the Prime Minister his recent meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and sought Dr Mahathir's advice on meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.