Give us time to fulfil our promises: Malaysia Finance Minister

CYBERJAYA: Malaysia Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said on Tuesday (Jun 19) that the new government has every intention of fulfilling the promises made in its election manifesto, but urged the Malaysian people for time to do so.

Mr Lim said that the current national financial situation is not good due to government debt of RM1 trillion (US$250 billion).

“We are still committed to fulfilling our election manifesto.

“However, we are facing huge debts and need to find stability in our finances before we can implement all our promises,” he told reporters at the launch of Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre’s Global Accelerator Programme.

Lim said the government could still meet its commitment to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“We have shown even without GST we are not bankrupt, and at the same time, we can pay out the 1Malaysia People’s Aid to people in need.

“So, give us some time to sort out our finances first before we venture into our promises,” he added.