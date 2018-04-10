'Go home to vote': Malaysians, companies offer to help fellow citizens travel home to cast ballots

KUALA LUMPUR: With polling day for Malaysia’s 14th general election falling on May 9, a Wednesday, Malaysians have taken to social media to band together and lend a helping hand to those who want to return to their hometowns to cast their ballots.



It would be Malaysia's first weekday poll in nearly two decades and the government has not yet declared a public holiday, prompting concerns that voter turnout would be low as a result.

On Tuesday (Apr 10), the hashtag #PulangMengundi or “Go home to vote” trended on Twitter, with Malaysians offering financial assistance and transportation to those who want to travel back to their hometowns to cast their ballots.



Several Twitter users, including Marina Mahathir, daughter of opposition leader and former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, reached out to fellow Malaysians who need help.



Please DM me if you need help to #PulangMengundi . Thanks! — Marina Mahathir (@netraKL) April 10, 2018

hi. I can't vote yet but I just want to reach out to people (priorities will be given to students) who needs financial assistance to #PulangMengundi.



- bus tickets

- toll and gas



Slide into my DM! I don't have much but it's the least I could do. — Adhura Husna (@Dhuralumin) April 10, 2018

A Twitter user who goes by the name of Mark also offered financial help to fellow voters, with priority given to students and East Malaysians. He also asked for travel receipts as proof, and urged social media users to reach out to him with their travel plans.



On Facebook, Malaysians also coordinated travel plans on the public group “Jom Balik Undi (Car Pool)”. As of Tuesday night, the group amassed around 10,000 members with more than 200 new posts from those offering or seeking transportation.



Some voters from Singapore were looking to car pool to the state of Kedah, which is about an 8.5 hour drive from Singapore.



"OUR COUNTRY IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN ANYTHING"



Several Malaysian companies also said they would step up and help their employees return home for polling day.



Marble Emporium, which is based in the state of Selangor, said that it would be providing all of its East Malaysian staff with three days off and RM300 (US$77) travel allowance. The company will also be purchasing return air tickets for staff who are returning to their hometown.



A memo from Marble Emporium that went viral on social media.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, founder of Marble Emporium Sim Yen Peng said that a total of 11 staff, mostly factory workers from Sabah, will receive the benefits.



“Usually companies must pay for foreign workers to go back home once a year. Why are Malaysian bosses unable to pay for local staff to go back once in five years?” he said.



Mr Sim said that it was important that other companies get the message at that it is important to sponsor staff to vote: “The message is important, not our company. Our country is more important than anything.”



The Sarawak native added that he hopes all companies can follow suit, including Singapore companies which he said employs many workers from East Malaysia.



Max Yong, a lawyer and consultant with Shui-Tai Advocates & Solicitors in Petaling Jaya, said the partners of the firm unanimously decided to declare May 9 a holiday for all staff so that they can cast their ballots.

According to a Reuters report, several companies have said they will let employees take time off to vote. Shekhinah PR, a sports public relations firm, also offered to defray travel costs.



"To lessen the financial burden of the staff, the management will meet the costs of their travel expenses (petrol and toll charges)," Chief Executive Christopher Raj said on Facebook.



Voting is not compulsory in Malaysia, although the Election Offences Act states that employers in Malaysia must allow time for their employees to vote without docking their pay.

FLIGHT CHANGE FEES WAIVED



Also pitching in was national carrier Malaysia Airlines and its sister airlines, FlyFirefly and MASwings, as well as AirAsia which all pledged to waive their flight change fees for Malaysians with existing bookings for the upcoming election.



Malaysia Airlines said on Tuesday that this was aimed at allowing Malaysians to fulfil their responsibility as voters on May 9.

