Gojek CEO Nadiem Makarim resigns to join Indonesian President Jokowi's Cabinet

JAKARTA: Gojek CEO and founder Nadiem Makarim said on Monday (Oct 21) he had resigned from the ride-hailing and payments company to join the Cabinet of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"I have received a big honour to be able to join the Cabinet," Makarim told reporters at the presidential palace. Makarim said his specific role would be announced by the president later in the week.

Indonesia media have linked Makarim to a possible post in a new digital economy ministry or in education.

The Indonesian president may delay announcing his Cabinet until Wednesday morning, according to Mahfud MD, a former head of the constitutional court, who said he was also interviewed for a post at the palace.

Mahfud told reporters he was asked by the president if he was ready to serve, but was not told what post he could be given.

"On Wednesday, we are all invited to be announced to all of you, we were called one by one today," Mahfud told Kompas TV at the presidential palace, adding that a swearing in was scheduled at 9am (0200 GMT).

He said he discussed with Jokowi topics ranging from politics to law enforcement, corruption, human rights and religion.

On Sunday, Jokowi said he planned to introduce ministers in his Cabinet for a second term on Monday morning. No official announcement has been made.

Jokowi's election campaign manager Erick Thohir, who is chairman of media business Mahaka Media, was also at the palace. Shares of Mahaka Media soared 20 per cent on Monday on expectations that Thohir, a former chairman of Italian football club Inter Milan, joining the Cabinet.

The president has previously said that respected finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati would retain a position, but gave no further details.

The president has also been meeting with opposition leaders and some media reports have suggested Prabowo Subianto, who was the sole challenger in April's bitterly fought presidential poll, could serve as defence minister.