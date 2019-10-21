Gojek CEO Nadiem Makarim resigns to join Indonesian President Jokowi's Cabinet

JAKARTA: Gojek CEO and founder Nadiem Makarim said on Monday (Oct 21) he had resigned from the ride-hailing and payments company to join the Cabinet of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"I have received a big honour to be able to join the Cabinet," Makarim told reporters at the presidential palace. Makarim said his specific role would be announced by the president later in the week.

Indonesia media have linked Makarim to a possible post in a new digital economy ministry or in education.