K-pop star Goo Hara found dead aged 28: Reports

SEOUL: South Korean K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead at her home on Sunday (Nov 24), local news outlets reported.

The former member of popular K-pop girl group Kara was 28 years old.

Citing police, Soompi news outlet reported that she was found at about 6pm local time at her home in the Cheongdam neighbourhood of Seoul.

A police investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, Yonhap news agency reported.

In May this year, Goo was found unconscious at her home by her manager.

Where to get help:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1800 221 4444



Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222



Singapore Association of Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019



You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.