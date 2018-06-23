Government will do its best to fulfil manifesto promises: Mukhriz Mahathir

KUALA PILAH, Negeri Sembilan: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will do its best to fulfil every promise in its manifesto, said Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mukhriz, who is also Kedah Chief Minister, said some of the promises had been executed since PH took over the reins of the government after the 14th General Election last month.

“On the PH manifesto, the government will try to deliver 100 per cent of the pledges promised to be delivered within 100 days, that we are able to. There are also some we’ve started working on, but are unable to deliver within 100 days.

“Nevertheless, the people are satisfied with the sincerity of the efforts being made,” he said when met at the Kuala Pilah parliamentary constituency’s Aidilfitri event at the Kuala Pilah MP’s Service Centre on Saturday (Jun 23).

Mukhriz said he believe the people understand that some promises would take more than 100 days to be fulfilled, especially with the country facing economic challenges.

On public concerns over PH's promise to lower oil prices, he urged the people to be patient.

“I see that oil prices can be lowered if Petronas' profits increase and contribute dividends to the government. Whatever, we will try to keep the promise,” he said.

He said so far, some of the pledges were implemented, among them the Goods and Services Tax, the investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad and PTPTN loans.