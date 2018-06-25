Grab driver in Malaysia killed, found upside down in car

KUALA LUMPUR: A Grab driver believed to have been murdered was found upside down in his car on Sunday night (Jun 24).

Mr Aiman Nosri, 27, was found with strangulation marks on his neck in his Perodua Myvi at a parking lot in Selayang Baru, Selangor, at about 8.20pm.

Advertisement

Gombak district deputy police chief Tey Kong Seng said the victim was found in the back seat of the car, with his head on the floor and his legs upright.

“Police checks found lacerations on the neck of the victim but no weapons were found at the scene,” he said in a statement.

Two mobile phones, a pair of shoes and socks, a pair of slippers and a shirt were also found in the car.

The police said the victim's body was sent to the mortuary of Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim was said to have last ferried passengers from Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock, about 25 minutes' away, to Selayang Baru at 9.34pm on Thursday.