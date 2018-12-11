Great snakes! Indonesians wrestle with giant python

PARIAMAN: A group of men in Indonesia wrestled for several minutes with an 8m-long python in Indonesia, in order to pry their friend from the snake's grip.

The incident came to light after a viral video showing a gigantic python wrapping itself around an Indonesian villager secured more than a million views.

The villagers initially thought the giant snake, which was resting by the river, was just an old log before one of them touched the snake, triggering it into action.

The video, shot by villager Ronal Efendi Coto, shows the man fighting as others try to pry him loose from the python's notorious death grip.

After calling for help and managing to subdue the snake, the men put it into a cage in Pucuang Anam village in Sumatra and asked a local zoo for assistance.

But the zoo declined to take in the python, citing overcapacity.

"For now we are just keeping it in the cage so people can come and have a look", Coto told AFP.

Pythons are some of the largest snakes in the world, but are not known to measure more than seven metres in the wild.

In June, an Indonesian woman was found dead inside the belly of a giant python after it was captured near where she vanished while tending her vegetable garden on Sulawesi island.