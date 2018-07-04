Adam Rayqal's mother writes heart-wrenching note to late son in Malaysia infant murder case

KUALA LUMPUR: "Remember my advice, take good care of yourself there," Ms Farrah Madihah Othman wrote on Wednesday (Jul 4) morning in a heart-wrenching note to her late infant son, Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi.

"My darling Adam, it must have been cold in that freezer," the 28-year-old's Facebook post read in Malay, hours after five-month-old Adam was found dead in a refrigerator at his babysitter's home. The victim was stuffed in a green bag, and was fully clothed and wearing a napkin.

"It's okay, my darling. You will enjoy all the beautiful things in heaven. Mama and Papa will join you and we can have a bubble bath together," she added, before thanking friends and relatives for their efforts in looking for the boy.



Ms Farrah and her husband Mohd Sufi Naeif Mohd Fauzi took to social media on Tuesday to seek the public's help after Adam supposedly disappeared from his babysitter's house on Tuesday night.

Ms Farrah had gone to pick him up at about 7pm, but the babysitter, who is 33, claimed an unknown person had run off with the child.

Police decided to search the babysitter's home in Taman Nakhoda, Batu Caves after finding inconsistencies in her statement, according to media reports.

An initial examination found no injuries on Adam, but he was found to have suffered internal bleeding in the brain and a cracked skull during a postmortem.

The babysitter and her housemate, 36, have been detained. The case has been classified as murder.