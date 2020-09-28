GRS agrees to name Sabah Perikatan Nasional chairman Hajiji Noor as state chief minister candidate

KOTA KINABALU: Parties in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) have unanimously agreed to name Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Hajiji Noor as the candidate for the new Sabah chief minister’s post.

Hajiji, who is Sulaman state assemblyman, confirmed the matter and that he would take his oath as the chief minister at the Istana Negeri Sabah on Tuesday (Sep 29) morning.

"I wish to inform that GRS, consisting of PN, BN (Barisan Nasional) and PBS (Parti Bersatu Sabah), have mutually agreed to form a new state government.

"They have unanimously agreed to name me as the Sabah chief minister. We will fulfill our responsibilities and mandate for the people. I thank the people of Sabah for choosing the leaders from GRS,” he told a press conference on Monday.



Also present at the press conference were Sabah BN chairman Bung Moktar Radin, Sabah’s Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Jeffrey Kitingan and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) secretary-general Jahid Jahim.

To a question on the state cabinet line up, Hajiji said the matter would be announced after the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar said the new state government led by GRS would stop the politicking and instead, focus on solving the problems facing Sabah.

“It is the responsibility of the new state government for us to together start taking steps to safeguard the people’s interests,” said Bung Moktar, who won the Lamag seat in the Sabah state election last Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, the Sabah Information Department, in a notice sent to Bernama, said the swearing in ceremony of the new Sabah chief minister would be held at 10.30am on Tuesday at the Istana Negeri Sabah.

In the state election last Saturday, GRS, won 38 of the 73 state seats, while Warisan Plus (consisting of Warisan, Democratic Alliance Party, Amanah, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation and Parti Keadilan Rakyat) with 32 state seats, and the remaining three seats were won by independent candidates.

