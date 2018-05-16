Malaysia to remove GST for consumers on Jun 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's finance ministry said on Wednesday (May 16) that the 6 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be zero-rated from Jun 1, effectively abolishing it until further notice.



In a statement, the ministry said the move does not include the goods and services listed in the Goods and Services Tax (Exempt Supply) Order 2014, which will remain exempted from GST.

Advertisement

“At the same time, businesses must ensure that prices of goods and services comply with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 at all times,” it added.



The announcement comes a day after former central bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz told Malaysians not to expect the GST removal to happen overnight, saying that it may require parliament approval.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who won last week's general election, had vowed during the campaign to get rid of the 6 per cent GST to address the rising cost of living. Ousted leader Najib Razak had introduced the tax in 2015 amid lower oil prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Najib's government had planned to collect 43.8 billion ringgit (US$11.05 billion) in 2018 in GST, about 18 per cent of total revenue.



Bernama quoted Dr Mahathir as saying that excess GST collected will be returned to those who apply for reimbursement.

This is because the government has collected more than necessary, he added.



This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.