Malaysia to remove GST on Jun 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's finance ministry said on Wednesday (May 16) that the 6 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be abolished from Jun 1.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the ministry said the "supply of goods and services in Malaysia, and imported goods and services that are charged GST at 6 per cent will be charged a rate of 0 per cent" from Jun 1.

The announcement comes a day after former central bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz told Malaysians not to expect the GST removal to happen overnight, saying that it may require parliament approval.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had vowed to get rid of the consumption tax that was put in place by his predecessor Najib Razak in 2015.



Bernama quoted Dr Mahathir as saying that excess GST collected will be returned to those who apply for reimbursement.

This is because the government has collected more than necessary, he added.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.