Heading out! Huge Gundam robot waves and kneels at Yokohoma pier

YOKOHAMA: Standing at 18m tall and weighing 25 tonnes, a huge Gundam robot made its first moves in Yokohama, Japan.



In a video posted on social media on Monday (Sep 21), the giant Gundam is seen bending its knees and moving its arms. The giant robot is based on the RX-78-2 Gundam, which first appeared in the 1979 Japanese animated series Mobile Suit Gundam, piloted by teenage protagonist Amuro Ray.

The series depicts a cosmic war that is fought using giant robots. Created by Japanese animator Yoshiyuki Tomino and animation studio Sunrise, the 1979 series went on spawn a multibillion-dollar franchise including Gundam models, animated movies, novels and multiple animated series.

Located at Yokohama Yamashita pier, the Gundam robot is the centrepiece of Gundam Factory Yokohama, which was slated to open on Oct 1.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a preview event scheduled in July was cancelled and its opening in October was postponed to a later date.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our fans and employees in response to the worldwide spread of COVID-19.

"We apologise to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding," a statement on the Gundam Factory website stated.

It added that the opening is expected to take place within the year and that details will be announced as soon as possible.

According to the website Gundam.info, the 18m tall Gundam is part of the Gundam Global Challenge project, which aims to create a "movable 18m life-sized Gundam".

The Guardian reported that engineers started designing the robot six years ago to ensure that each piece met weight restrictions to prevent its limbs from buckling and that all 24 moveable parts worked seamlessly.

The project was established in 2014 as part of planned celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the 1979 series, Kyodo News reported in January.

This is the second full-size Gundam robot in Japan. The first one was located at Tokyo's Odaiba waterfront in 2009, before it was replaced with another Gundam statue in 2017, said Kyodo.