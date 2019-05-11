Gunmen storm luxury hotel in Pakistan port city of Gwadar: Official

QUETTA, Pakistan: At least one person has been killed after three gunmen stormed a five-star hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Gwadar, the centrepiece of a multi-billion dollar Chinese infrastructure project, the military said Saturday (May 11).

The gunmen shot dead a security guard at the entrance to the hotel.

"Security forces have cordoned area. Guests safely evacuated. Terrorists encircled by security forces in staircase leading to top floor. Clearance Operation in progress," a military spokesman said.



Earlier, the provincial home minister Ziaullah Langu told AFP four gunmen had "opened fire" on the hotel.

"There are reports of a few people sustaining minor injuries," the minister said.



Mohammad Aslam, the on-duty officer in Gwadar, said he could hear gunfire but that the operation was coming to an end.

"There were no Chinese or Pakistani guests in the hotel", he said, adding that only staff were present in the building.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility.



The Pearl Continental is the only luxury hotel in Gwadar, formerly a small fishing village, and is where foreign and Pakistani business delegations as well as diplomats stay when visiting the city.



Gwadar, which lies on the Arabian Sea, is a strategic port being developed as part of the US$60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of China's mammoth Belt and Road infrastructure project.

The massive infrastructure project seeks to connect the western Chinese province of Xinjiang with Gwadar.



It includes a 392km highway from Peshawar to Karachi scheduled to be completed this year, a new highway, airport and hospital at Gwadar port, among many other projects in the country.

The port will provide China with safer and more direct access to the oil-rich Middle East than the waterway trade route it currently uses through the narrow Malacca Straits.

But it has also drawn its share of attacks, particularly from separatists who have long complained that residents do not receive a fair share of profits from the province's resources.



The attack came three weeks after separatist gunmen targeting naval and security forces killed 14 people after forcing them off buses in Balochistan.



Earlier this week a suicide blast claimed by the Pakistani Taliban at one of the country's oldest and most popular Sufi shrines killed at least 12 people in the eastern city of Lahore.



Balochistan is rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies, and several militant groups operate in the province, including the Pakistani Taliban group or Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army.



Violence in Pakistan has dropped significantly since the country's deadliest-ever militant attack, an assault on a school in the northwestern city of Peshawar in 2014 that killed more than 150 people -- most of them children.

But militants still retain the ability to carry out attacks, and analysts have long warned that Pakistan is yet to tackle the root causes of extremism.