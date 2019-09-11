Former Indonesian president Habibie dies, aged 83

JAKARTA: Former Indonesian president B J Habibie has died at the age of 83.

He died of heart failure at Jakarta's Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital at about 6pm local time on Wednesday (Sep 11), his son Thareq Kemal Habibie confirmed.

"The team of doctors has done its best, there was nothing else that could be done," he said in a televised address.



"We ask for your prayers. We also ask for your understanding as we are in a state of grief."



Habibie, whose full name was Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie, was Indonesia's third president following Suharto's more than 30-year rule.

An engineer by training, he was in office for less than two years. He saw Indonesia through the Asian financial crisis and ordered a referendum for East Timor's independence.

According to local media, Habibie had been hospitalised since Sep 1 for various health problems.



It was reported that he had undergone treatment last March in Munich, Germany for various complications relating to the heart, liver and asphyxia.