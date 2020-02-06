Singapore and Indonesia share 'very strong' commitment in wanting peace, growth and prosperity: President Halimah

YOGYAKARTA: The bilateral relationship between Singapore and Indonesia shows a very strong commitment from both leaders in wanting peace, growth and prosperity, said President Halimah Yacob on Thursday (Feb 6).



Both countries are doing very well because there are many platforms with which leaders can engage with each other, she told reporters in Yogyakarta at the end of her four-day state visit to Indonesia.



"We need to have very strong leadership commitment on both sides. To see the need for growth and prosperity within the two countries. The other one I think which is important is to put in place, processes and systems to follow through the ideas, the agreements reached," said Madam Halimah.

She met with the governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X at the Keraton, a palace complex for the reigning sultan and was treated to an exhibition of Lawung dance, an ancient Javanese dance choreographed by the Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono I in 1755.



The current sultan also expressed hope to see a more investment between Singapore and Yogyakarta, as he sees benefits in collaboration.

"Yogyakarta is an example of what I mean when I say that we want to develop relations, not just with Jakarta but with the other provinces as well," said Madam Halimah.

"There's a lot of mutual benefit for our businesses. It represents an enlargement of the market. So, their markets get bigger. It also at the same time benefits the province because you bring the services that they need, consumer, business services."

Madam Halimah also had an audience with 54 students from the Gadjah Mada University in a closed dialogue session themed Singapore and Indonesia: Strengthening Bridges and Progressing Together.

In her opening remarks, she said it is the next generation of Indonesians and Singaporeans who will determine the future course of the relationship between the two countries.

"Our two countries have a wide range of student exchanges and internship programmes between our universities. These programmes provide valuable opportunities for our youths to interact and deepen mutual understanding," said Madam Halimah.

President Halimah Yacob was in Indonesia for a four-day state visit, where she engaged in a closed dialogue session (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

During meetings with various leaders in Indonesia, Madam Halimah also discussed the novel coronavirus outbreak in China that has put many countries on edge.

She noted that Singapore and Indonesia have bilateral agreements on health and can work together by sharing information that is critical.

Even as Indonesia has yet to record confirmed cases of the virus, an Indonesian domestic helper in Singapore tested positive for this on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old woman did not have any recent travel history to mainland China, and it is believed the virus was transmitted by her employer who is being treated at the Singapore General Hospital.

"I want to say that ... we are giving her the best possible medical care. So, they don’t have to worry; she is being taken care of in Singapore," said Madam Halimah.

Madam Halimah urged Singaporeans to seek information on the virus from official sources, so as to prevent misinformation from being spread.

She also shared that help is on the way for vulnerable groups.

"I've asked my President's Challenge team to look at how to galvanise some of the resources under the President's Challenge in order for us to help support some targeted groups," said Madam Halimah.

"For instance, the elderly, the vulnerable ... (so they can get what they need) ... such as hand sanitisers or masks."