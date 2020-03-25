Hanoi to close all non-essential services to curb coronavirus spread

Asia

A woman wears a protective mask as she checks her phone at a quarantined area for repatriated peopl
A woman wears a protective mask as she checks her phone at a quarantined area for repatriated people from oversea due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam March 24, 2020.

HANOI: All unnecessary services in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have been ordered to shut down as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the city's ruling body said on Wednesday (Mar 25).

Hanoi has also called on places of worship not to organise events with large numbers of people, and to limit public gatherings, the Hanoi People's Committee said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

