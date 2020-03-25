Hanoi to close all non-essential services to curb coronavirus spread

HANOI: All unnecessary services in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, have been ordered to shut down as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the city's ruling body said on Wednesday (Mar 25).

Hanoi has also called on places of worship not to organise events with large numbers of people, and to limit public gatherings, the Hanoi People's Committee said in a statement.



