All schools in Kuala Lumpur close as haze worsens in parts of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: All schools in Kuala Lumpur, and more than 850 schools in other Malaysian states, were forced to close on Wednesday (Sep 18) as the air quality worsened in parts of Malaysia.

The directive in Kuala Lumpur came from the education ministry after the air quality hit the "very unhealthy" level.

In the administrative capital Putrajaya, which lies 35km south of Kuala Lumpur, all 25 schools were also ordered to close after it recorded a reading of more than 200 on Malaysia's Air Pollutant Index (API) in the morning.



An API reading between 0 and 50 is categorised as good; 51 to 100 (moderate); 101 to 200 (unhealthy); 201 to 300 (very unhealthy); and 300 or above (hazardous).



This is the second day that schools in Putrajaya have been closed since Sep 5, when haze hit the country. All schools in Putrajaya were closed on Tuesday as the API reading reached an unhealthy level.

More schools were ordered to close on Wednesday in Selangor due to the worsening haze.

A total of 99 schools in Petaling Perdana, Kuala Selangor, Gombak and Petaling Utama were instructed to close, bringing the total number of affected schools in Selangor to 214.

A total of 214 schools in Selangor are closed due to the haze. (Photo: Bernama)

The move came after the API reading in Selangor exceeded 200.

“The temporary closure of 99 schools, on top of 115 schools, was made based on the API reading at the Shah Alam station," the ministry of education said in a statement.

“This brings the total number of students affected to 231,921."

According to the department of environment’s website, as of noon on Wednesday, an API reading of 219 was recorded in Shah Alam; 206 in Petaling Jaya; Klang (198) and Banting (179).



Elsewhere in Perak, 265 more schools in Manjung, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak and Central Perak districts closed on Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of affected schools in the state to 288.

A total of 288 schools were forced to close in Perak. (Photo: Bernama)

The order came after the API recorded a reading of 202 at 5am, Perak education director Mohd Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said.

"The closure of the 265 schools today was made based on the API reading at the Seri Manjung station," he said.

"Seri Manjung today recorded the API reading at 206 as of 3am, but has dropped to 197 by 7am."

On Tuesday, 23 schools in Manjung and Hilir Perak were ordered to close as the API readings in the areas reached the unhealthy level.

The haze situation also forced 337 schools in nine districts in Sarawak to close on Wednesday.

The closure involved 56 secondary schools and 81 primary schools in Betong, Bau, Kuching, Lubok Antu, Padawan, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Lundu and Kanowit, the state Education Department in a statement. About 38,384 students were affected by the closure, it said.



Data shared by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee showed air quality in most places had improved, with Sri Aman no longer in the hazardous category.

According to its secretariat chief Ismail Mahedin, the API reading in Sri Aman at noon on Wednesday was at 234, still at a very unhealthy level, compared to hazardous air quality of 354 recorded on Tuesday.

The air quality in Kuching also improved with an API reading of 187 at noon on Wednesday afternoon, compared to 203 recorded on Tuesday.



