'Very unhealthy' air quality in various parts of Malaysia, including Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Putrajaya was one of the five places in Malaysia where the air quality was registered as "very unhealthy" as of 9am on Monday (Sep 16) due to the haze.

The others are Johan Setia in Klang, Selangor, and Sri Aman, Samarahan and Kuching in Sarawak.

The Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal showed the API in Putrajaya as 203 at 9am, having deteriorated from 199 at 7am.

The API in Johan Setia was 208; Sri Aman, 217; Samarahan, 223; and Kuching, 248.

Currently, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali are in Kuching to attend the 2019 Malaysia Day celebration.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

The air quality was registered as "unhealthy", with the API above 101, in 29 areas.

In the Klang Valley, the API in Batu Muda was 106; Cheras, 156; Petaling Jaya, 146; Shah Alam, 155; Klang, 138; and Banting, 161.

Three places in Negeri Sembilan had "unhealthy" air quality, namely Nilai (170); Seremban (137) and Port Dickson (135).

In Melaka, "unhealthy" air quality was recorded at Alor Gajah (123); Bukit Rambai (127) and the Historical City of Melaka (138).

In Pahang, Temerloh (162), Indera Mahkota Kuantan (176) and Balok Baru, Kuantan (145) had "unhealthy" air quality.



"Unhealthy" air quality was recorded at Segamat (124) and Tangkak (153) in Johor; Kemaman (147) and Paka (117) in Terengganu and Tawau (134) and Sandakan (108) in Sabah.

Eight other areas in Sarawak recorded "unhealthy" air quality, namely Miri ILP (Industrial Training Institute) (128); Miri (128), Samalaju (130); Bintulu (154); Mukah (129); Sibu (142); Sarikei (162); Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Baram 2 (103).

Twenty-four areas in the country registered moderate air quality.

As a result of the haze, more than 300 schools and kindergartens in Malaysia's southern state of Johor were ordered to close on Sunday. Clinics in the Klang Valley also reported a spike in the number of patients seeking treatment for cough and respiratory infection as more people fell ill.



Forest fires have raged through parts of Sumatra and Kalimantan in recent weeks, prompting the Indonesian government to send in military and police to douse the flames.



Air quality in Singapore was also affected with the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) exceeding the 100 mark over the weekend, marking the first time since August 2016 that the 24-hour PSI reading reached the unhealthy level.



