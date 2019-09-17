All schools in Port Dickson suspended as air quality worsens

SEREMBAN: All schools in Port Dickson were suspended after the Air Pollutant Index (API) in the district exceeded the 200 mark.



As of 8am on Tuesday (Sep 17) morning, the API in the district had reached a very unhealthy level.

Students in all 63 schools in Port Dickson were not allowed to attend classes, chairman of the State Action Committee on Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said.

“However, teachers must attend school, but must put on (a) face mask to protect (themselves) from the haze,” he said.

He added the Negeri Sembilan Education Department would continue to monitor the situation and would make announcements from time to time.

In Selangor, a total of 145 schools in Sepang, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Klang and Petaling Perdana districts were closed because of the haze.

The closure affected 23 schools in Sepang, 36 in Hulu Langat, 21 in Kuala Langat, 27 in Klang and 38 schools in Petaling Perdana, authorities said.

"With the closure 187,928 students will be affected and the public will be notified of changes and updates from time to time," the Selangor State Education Department said on Monday.



According to the Malaysian API management system, Johan Setia and Klang in Selangor showed an API reading of 233.



Also as of 9am on Tuesday morning, two more districts in the state recorded unhealthy readings, namely in Nilai (203) and in Seremban (176).

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.



