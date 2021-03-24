2 injured after helicopter crashes at Selangor's Subang Airport

KUALA LUMPUR: Two people were injured after a helicopter crashed at Selangor's Subang Airport on Wednesday (Mar 24) morning.

Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the Airbus AS350 B3 helicopter crashed at 9.25am.

There were five people on board, including one pilot and four passengers, said the Transport Ministry in a media release.

"Two people are reportedly injured and (are) currently receiving medical assistance while three others are in stable condition," said the ministry.

All the victims were taken to the hospital for further treatment, said Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal.



Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the department received an emergency call at 9.47am.



"The helicopter did not catch fire," he said, adding that one person suffered a broken leg and a head injury.



The helicopter was operated by Leopad Aviation, said the Transport Ministry.

It left Sungai Lembing in Pahang at 8.30am and was on a private flight to Subang via Maran, Temerloh, Karak and the Batu Caves.



A safety investigation will be conducted by Malaysia's Air Accident Investigation Bureau.

